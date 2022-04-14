John Boyega would love to be in ‘Bridgerton’.

The ‘Star Wars’ star would “absolutely” love to appear in the Netflix period drama - who's recently dropped second season stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and Phoebe Dynevor - based on the series of books by Julia Quinn as he is all about “versatility”.

After being asked if he would feature on the Shonda Rhimes created series, which has been renewed for a third and fourth season, The 30-year-old actor told reporters at a Q A hosted by Julie Adenuga on Wednesday (13.04.22) : “Oh absolutely!”

John added: “I would, I’m all about versatility. That’s what we were taught especially in drama school, we were taught about roles that wouldn’t necessarily come our way but we were still trained to try and portray it.”

The ‘Small Axe’ star - after finishing a number of high-profile projects - has the “space” now to explore other things.

John said: “I feel like definitely, I have more space for things that are different for sure.”

The 'Attack The Block' star reminisced about the time in his career he made the “last round of everything” and how it “hurts” to miss out on them.

He said: “I feel like there was a time in my career where I was getting to the last round of everything but not getting it.

“I went to LA and auditioned for The Maze Runner – before you guys saw that glorious movie, John Boyega’s broke a** was in LA sleeping on my friend David’s couch walking from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Gower Studios.

“I know how it is with those Netflix shows, when you get closer and closer, you smell the money… That’s the frustrating thing about our industry is that we know we could get that one job and it could be like that, but unfortunately, a lot of times you come close to it and then you go back and that hurts.”