Penelope Cruz thinks there is "a lot of work to do" to achieve equality in Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actress claimed that while there had been some "changes" for women in Hollywood since the #MeToo movement, it i now "about time" to make further change together.

She said: "There is still a lot of work to do in terms of finding a real equality. There are some changes that have happened in the last few years [since #MeToo] and I feel that this is the beginning of our change. But it's a change that we have to do together. And it's about time!"

The 'Wasp Network' star - who has been married to fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem for over a decade and has son Leo, 11, and daughter Luna, eight, with him - also explained that she learns a "really big lesson every day" from being a mother

Speaking in the US edition of OK! magazine, she said: "[I learn] something every day. A really, really big lesson every day. Every conversation is mind-blowing, like 'How can they be so very little and say something like that?'"

Penelope went on to explain that she has "admired" the way children in general have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and praised the way they have "taken care" of others throughout.

She said: "All children are very wise, very present. For example, the way that children have viewed the pandemic is admirable and is an example of responsibility and taken care of themselves and other people. I think all the children in the world have given adults an incredible lesson for this time."