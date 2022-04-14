Pamela Anderson "killed it" on her Broadway debut, according to her son Dylan.

The former 'Baywatch' actress - who is mother to model Dylan, 24, and Brandon, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee - is now starring in the role of Roxie Hart in classic Broadway musical 'Chicago' and her youngest son took to Instagram to congratulate his mother on her opening night.

He wrote: "Mother killed it."

Meanwhile,the ex-glamour model's oldest son Brandon shared a snap of his world-famous mother as she posed for photos with fans at stage door and signed autographs.

The 54-year-old star previously spoke about how her new role in 'Chicago' - which tells the story of two women who end up in jail accused of murder and become tabloid sensations - could be the beginning of a "new career" in theatre as she thanked her sons for their support.

She told PEOPLE: "This is the beginning of the rest of my career — maybe. It is a a real big deal but I'm leaning on support system and my kids."

The role sees Pamela tackle such iconic songs such as 'Funny Honey' and 'Razzle Dazzle' as well as big dance numbers an Pamela explained that she "needed something to sink [her] teeth into."

She added: "I needed this. I f feel like this is something I really needed to sink my teeth into. I love to work. I love to work hard. You know what, I kind of thought, 'Well, I'll just kick back and take it easy.' It's like, 'Oh no, no, no. I still need to work. I'm not that old yet!"

The bombshell is set to appear in the production at the Ambassador Theatre - which since opening in 1996 has gone on to become Broadway's second longest-running musical behind 'Phantom of the Opera' - until June 5, 2022.