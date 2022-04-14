Iggy Azalea says she is “not on even remotely on good terms” with Playboi Carti.

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker clapped back at claims that the 25-year-old rapper took “care” of of her and their two-year-old son Onyx Kelly that he made during a recent interview with XXL magazine, revealing that the former couple have no “direct contact” in an array of now-deleted tweets.

The 31-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (13.04.22): “Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now. I laughed. A lot.”

“You've been mislead. I don’t f*** with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s*** so badly I had to stop all direct contact.”

The 'Work' hitmaker shared that his people had been wanting her “silence” about the interview but wanted to make it clear his words were “not reflective” of reality.

Iggy said: “His team has been calling about the interview, hoping for my silence because they know what my reaction would be. I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all.”

Iggy’s comments - who broke up with the ‘Miss the Rage’ rapper in late 2020 - come after Playboi shared about being a “father”.

He told the magazine: “I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”