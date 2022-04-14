Kourtney Kardashian says her time away from filming with her famous family keep her "sane".

The Poosh founder and her family, which includes sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their momager Kris Jenner, are starring in new Hulu reality series 'The Kardashians' which follows every detail of their glamorous lives.

Kourtney prefers the shooting schedule on this show compared to their original series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which aired on E! from October 2007 to June 2021, because she gets "private moments" where she doesn't have to be with her loved-ones 24/7.

During a joint interview with her sister and co-star Khloe Kardashian on the 'Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk' podcast, she said: "I feel also because this new show films us individually ... we used to film five days a week at least and now it’s like there might be a week where I’m not even filming, which is refreshing because we can have time to breathe, and, you know, live our lives without each other. And so I think, I don’t know, just on to those private moments, it keeps me sane."

Kourtney - who is mother to sons Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope, nine, with her former long-term partner Scott Disick, 38 - also said: “There’s only so much that can actually be seen, you know, with like the length of our show, like it’s bits and pieces, it’s moments and I think just, there’s so much time that we have that’s not on the show, but like those moments that are on the show, like what you’re remembered for. So I think, it’s, you know, just keeping our private time, just happens because there’s so many hours in the day.”

Khloe - who is mother to four-year-old daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson - admitted that her family “didn’t expect anything” after the debut of their smash hit reality series ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, which ended last year.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur said: We were actually just supposed to do one season. We were told from the network that we were just filler,” before saying, we didn’t think about anything. There wasn’t anything planned out.

“We were so content having our clothing stores and just living in Calabasas and living our life and then it snowballs and its this great blessing of success."

She called the “opportunity” to work with Hulu “an offer we couldn’t refuse” after they left E! after so many years.

Khloe revealed that they now have “more control” in the “docu-style” show and that it is much more “collaborative” than their previous show.