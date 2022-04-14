Bryce Dallas Howard "subconsciously" chooses projects that her kids will enjoy.

The 41-year-old actress has Beatrice, ten, and Theodore, 15, with her husband Seth Gabel, and she's explained how her children influence her career choices.

Bryce - who is working with John Cena and Dua Lipa on the upcoming spy film, 'Argylle' - shared: "I couldn't believe it. My daughter knew everyone that I was working with. She was like, 'Oh my gosh, I was such a big fan of John Cena! I love Dua Lipa!' I'm like, 'Who are you?'"

The Hollywood star appreciates the honesty of her kids, especially as her work will "sometimes take [her] away from them".

Speaking to People, she added: "That might even be subconsciously one of the reasons why I lean into projects that I know they'll be excited about. Because they're making sacrifices as well."

Bryce is the daughter of actor-turned-director Ron Howard and actress Cheryl Howard.

And the 'Jurassic World' star previously discussed the challenge of raising her children in the public eye.

She said: "It's interesting because I got to experience such a similar childhood to the one my kids are experiencing.

"There wasn't a 'my parent is famous conversation.' When you see somebody every single day, you don't clock those changes."

Bryce and her kids have already been through some similar life experiences.

The actress shared: "I was raised in the environment of making movies and stuff that wasn't a huge part of my thinking all the time. I get the sense that it's the same with my kids.

"There haven't really been conversations much, at all. My parents exposed us to the job side [of making films] but didn't expose us to the publicity side."