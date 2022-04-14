Scott Disick has been "feeling left out" by the Kardashian family over recent months.

The 38-year-old TV star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Kourtney Kardashian - has suggested that he's been left felling like an outsider since the brunette beauty announced her engagement to Travis Barker.

During the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Scott told Khloe Kardashian: "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."

Scott thinks he's now come to terms with Kourtney's new romance. But he also confessed to feeling left out of things by the Kardashians.

The reality star - who lost his mother in late 2013, and his dad three months later - shared: "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to.

"I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all."

Kourtney and Travis walked down the aisle at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this month - but they didn't have a marriage license at the time.

The reality star subsequently posted snaps of the ceremony on her Instagram account, and she confirmed that the marriage wasn't legally binding.

Kourtney, 42 - who split from Scott in 2015 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."