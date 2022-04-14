Jessica Simpson has learned some important life lessons from her nine-year-old daughter.

The 41-year-old pop star - who has Maxwell, nine, Ace, eight, and Birdie, three, with her husband Eric Johnson - has learned "a lot about self-love" thanks to her daughter.

Jessica shared: "My oldest daughter, who's nine; she's about to be ten; she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest. She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

The blonde beauty explained that Maxwell is "going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything" when she grows up.

Speaking to People, Jessica added: "Her intuition is unreal. She truly loves herself."

The singer also believes that she's had a positive influence on her daughter.

She said: "I don't think it's something that I taught other than the way I walked in my life and the example that I [set]. It's not really about what I say. It's more about what I do.

"I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that's all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it's easy for them to love themselves."

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker also explained that her other children are now following in Maxwell's footsteps.

Jessica - who married Eric in 2014 - shared: "[With] Maxwell, it's just something that is embedded in her. She is fearless and hopeful.

"My [other] daughter, Birdie, is three years old and she is already feeling herself, so I don't think we have any issues there ... and my son's a stud. He's good at everything. Everything. There's nothing that Ace is not good at - it's crazy!"