Nicolas Cage loves Cornish pasties.

The 58-year-old actor developed his love for the British baked pastry as a child, and he even enjoyed eating them while living in Santa Monica.

He shared: "I love Cornish pasties. I used to have Cornish pasties believe it or not in Santa Monica, California. There was a place called the Ye Olde King’s Head pub, I used to go there as a child and have them.

"They are so delicious and they were the perfect thing to put in your lunch pail to go to school with - I enjoyed them so much."

The Hollywood star also loves spending time in the scenic English county of Somerset.

However, he hasn't been able to visit there much in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told Absolute Radio: "I have a modest little cottage in Somerset I have been dreaming to get back to but with everything we have been contending with it has been so difficult.

"I am looking forward to getting back to your side of the world. Such nice people in Somerset."

Nicolas became one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood in the mid-90s.

And although some of his films have come under fire during his career, Nicolas insists he's never stopped caring about his acting and the films he's starred in.

He previously explained: "When I was doing four movies a year, back to back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all.

"They didn't work, all of them. Some of them were terrific, like 'Mandy', but some of them didn't work. But I never phoned it in. So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring."