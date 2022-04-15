Ed Sheeran has recorded a song in tribute to Jamal Edwards.

The 31-year-old pop star was a friend of the late music mogul, who passed away in February at the age of 31, and he's now joined forces with Jamal's family and friends to film a video for the new track.

A source said: "Ed looked in good spirits when he arrived but it was a sombre occasion and things got very emotional on set. Ed wanted to do something to celebrate Jamal’s incredible legacy because he was a huge part of his life."

Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards and his sister Tanisha are part of Ed's tribute.

The new video - which was shot in central London - also features the likes of Raff Law, Tom Felton, and rapper Big Narstie.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Brenda wore all black and had sunglasses on as she arrived. It was really brave of her to get involved after such a loss, but she knows how close Ed and Jamal were and so it felt poignant to be part of it."

Jamal's SB.TV platform helped to launch the careers of artists such as Ed, Jessie J, Stormzy and Emeli Sande.

Ed took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late music mogul after he passed away.

The pop star wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for ­anything in return.

"A star's light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is."