Amy Schumer thinks being a comedian helped Chris Rock to remain composed at the Oscars.

The stand-up star was smacked by Will Smith during the ceremony, after he made a joke about Will's wife Jada, and Amy - who co-hosted the show - has now praised Chris for the way he dealt with the dramatic incident.

She shared: "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian."

Chris, 57, presented Questlove with the Best Documentary Feature gong at the Oscars shortly after he was smacked by Will.

And Amy explained how his background in stand-up comedy helped him to deal with the controversy.

Speaking about the challenges of being a comedian, she told 'The Howard Stern Show': "Everything that you're afraid of happens to you while you're on stage, and then you're just desensitised, so you're not shocked by anything."

Earlier this month, Amy described the Oscars controversy as a "really upsetting" moment.

The Hollywood star co-hosted the Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and she looks back on the controversial incident with a feeling of sadness.

During her 'Amy Schumer and Friends' comedy show in Las Vegas, she shared: "I don't even know what to say about the Oscars. I have no jokes about it.

"All I can say is that, I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did that cross your newsfeed?"

Amy later added that the on-stage clash was "upsetting".

She reflected: "All I can say is that it was really just sad. It says so much about race, about toxic masculinity, it's just, everything. It was just really upsetting."