Camila Cabello stopped "functioning" amid the success of her debut solo album.

The 25-year-old pop star - who first shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - enjoyed huge success with her eponymous debut album in 2018, but she quickly learned that career success doesn't guarantee happiness.

She shared: "From the outside, I had, like, really successful songs.

"[But] I was, like, severely burned out, had almost crippling anxiety to the point where I was just, like, not functioning. And that was all happening on the inside.

"So I think that really cemented it for me that I was like, 'I don't really care [about success] if I'm not happy, if I don't feel connected to my friends and community and the people around me.'"

Camila ultimately took the decision to prioritise her mental health over her career.

The chart-topping star is now particularly happy with how she approached her latest album, 'Familia'.

She told 'The Q Interview' podcast: "I was just like, 'What's going to make me happy?' Who do I want to work with that I trust? What kind of music would make me happy today? What kind of lyrics sounds interesting and weird? And how can I stretch myself in a way that makes me feel inspired and makes me look forward to, you know, coming to work tomorrow?'

"So it's all very selfish in a good way. And I think that that's what's made it, like, my best album - because it's not really me doing it for literally anybody else but me."

Earlier this month, Camila admitted that writing her new album was a "cathartic" experience.

The brunette beauty explained: "For me, my process is really cathartic.

"It’s me kind of singing anything that I think about and feel into a microphone. I do like seven takes of that. I do that for like 25 minutes, and then me and my collaborators talk about it. Then we are like, ‘Oh, you said this, that was really cool.’ We brainstorm, we fill it in and then that becomes a song."