Gilbert Gottfried "would have loved" his own funeral.

The comedian - who was known for voicing Iago the Parrot in Disney's 'Aladdin' franchise - passed away on Tuesday (12.04.22) at the age of 67 following a "long illness" and fellow comic Jeff Ross admitted that there was a "sense of relief" about his friend's death.

After reading the eulogy, he told PEOPLE: "Gilbert would have loved it. I saw so many great comics there paying their respects. It was cathartic but there was also a sense of relief. As I said at the funeral, Gilbert had been sick, he was tired, and he had perfect timing. He knew it was his time to get off the stage."

The former 'Roast Battle' star went on to reveal that the funeral was attended by the daughters of late 'Full House' star and fellow stand up comedian Bob Saget - who died earlier this year after suffering a "blunt head trauma" -, noting that it was "comforting" to see Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer there.

He added: "What was very heartwarming was seeing Bob Saget's daughters at the service. And some of the guys that helped Gilbert write those Comedy Central roasts — Aaron Lee and Jordan Rubin — they wanted to pay their respects. They were part of that team that helped him rip the roof off those roasts."

Meanwhile, 'Problem Child' star Gilbert is survived by wife of 15 years Dara Kravitz, 52, and their children Lily, 14, and Max, 12, with his publicist Glenn Schwartz claiming that the actor had passed away due to a rare muscular disease.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12 2022 from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."