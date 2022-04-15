Satellite navigation app Waze has tapped into nostalgia by boasting new retro themes.

The community driven-GPS - which started as FreeMap Israel in 2006 and was later bought by Google in 2013 - was set up to guide it’s users through the shortest possible routes, by alerting them to incoming traffic, construction, crashes, speed cameras, police and more.

For a limited time only, Waze have developed three retro skins that users can switch to whilst navigating.

Whether it’s the 70s disco, 80s, aerobics or 90s pop theme, the retro mode allows its users to take a trip down memory lane whilst they cruise.

The 70’s ‘Lava Lamp’ mood channels the classic make love not war hippie by changing the navigator into a DJ and the vehicle into a flowery van, whilst 80s ‘Pumped!’ mode injects some ‘Get Physical’ fashion by changing the navigator to an aerobics instructor dressed in athleisure whilst driving in a Rad Racer sports car.

The final theme of the 90s called ‘Dialed Up’, which is where pop culture took flight, will let its users take a drive in a classic two-door ‘SUV4EVA’ whilst navigating as a pop-star.

Waze have also teamed up with audio streaming service TuneIn to deliver classic hits of the decades.