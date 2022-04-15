TikTok is testing out a dislike button for user comments.

The short-form video sharing app, that allows users to create and distribute 15-second videos, which launched in 2016, are planning to add a new feature.

Currently, users can already dislike videos they’re not interested in to avoid future content of similar nature, or report them for community guideline violations.

The new tool, will allow individuals to dislike comments on clips privately, without the action being visible to others.

In a blog post on safety and community guidelines enforcement, TikTok have said the feature will enable the flagging of content that’s deemed “irrelevant or inappropriate”.

The company said: “This community feedback will add to the range of factors we already use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement,”

In a recent report the social networking app had revealed, that between October and December last year, it removed over 85 million videos – about 1 per cent - for violations.

The company have also been experimenting with another feature that will send TikTokers a reminder to filter, block and delete comments for those who receive a large volume of hate on a daily basis.

This comes in after recent statistic showed that TikTok has seen a rapid explosion in the number of people flocking to the app. The booming social media platform has surpassed Google and Facebook as the most popular web domain and could eclipse Twitter and Snap Chat’s ad share combined.