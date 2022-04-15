The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

The 37-year-old duke and his wife visited the 95-year-old monarch in Windsor before making their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The couple - who have Archie, two, and Lilibet, ten months, together - are not thought to have travelled with their children, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

However, the visit marked the duchess' first trip to the UK since 2020, while the Duke is thought to have last visited the UK in July.

Prince Harry was a high-profile absentee from a memorial service for his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in London in March.

The royal couple - who are now based in the US, after tying the knot in 2018 - stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. And Prince Harry previously claimed he was unable to return to the UK amid concerns over security arrangements for his family.

After the UK government blocked Harry from paying for his police protection, his legal representative said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."

Harry's legal representative claimed it was too risky for the prince to bring his children to the UK without proper police protection.

The statement added: "The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk."