Gamers make great lovers.

A quarter of console users suggest that they push the right buttons in bed compared to seven per cent who do not game at all.

Six out of 10 gamers claim that their partner has told them that they are good between the sheets and 24 per cent of gaming fans say they enjoy romping with their partner for an hour more than non-gamers.

The research, which was conducted by the app Stakester, contradicts the stereotype that gamers are nerdy, shy and unable to find a partner.

Stakester's Tom Fairey said: "It's no surprise that gamers make the best lovers.

"They're fast-thinking, responsive and have very dexterous digits.

"They're no strangers to pulling all-nighters, proving that they have the stamina required for exhaustive bedroom antics.

"On a more serious note, many are part of big digital communities and interact with people from all over the world, so they have an accepting mindset."