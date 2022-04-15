PlayStation VR 2 headsets are reportedly set to be delayed until 2023.

Sony - who launched their first generation of PlayStation VR headsets back in October 2016 - was expected to unveil the next generation headset by Christmas 2022 to cash-in on the lucrative holiday market.

But according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the PSVR2 headset, has now been pushed back until next year.

The reason behind the delay is not because of the shortage of VR display shipments, but due to a shortage of components affecting the supply of PlayStation 5.

Ross Young also predicted that VR display shipments are expected to reach 15.8 million by the end of 2022 despite the delays at Sony and Apple.

He wrote on Twitter: “VR display shipments to rise 50 per cent to 15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.”

The PSVR2, which is being designed to work with the latest version of PS, will work by communicating over a USB-C cable.

The headset, which will come equipped with a new set of controllers, will also support 4k HDR visuals up to 120 fps and 2 new 2000 x 2040 OLED displays.

Other features will include improved haptics that incorporate eye-tracking, adaptive triggers, 3D AudioTech and finger touch detection.