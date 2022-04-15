Kathie Lee Gifford is "weirdly not excited" to become a grandmother.

The 78-year-old TV presenter- who has Cody,32, and Cassie, 28, with late husband Frank - is expecting her first grandchild through her son and his wife Erika and admitted that she is more excited for the rest of the family more than anything.

She said: "You know what, I'm not excited for me, weirdly. I'm so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter, who's gonna be an aunt."

The former 'Today' host went on to explain that she is "just sort of watching it all" and that she will get excited upon the arrival, but noted that she has no idea what the sex of the baby will be because the couple have decided to do things "the old fashioned way."

She told ETOnline: " I'm just sort of watching it all. And I'm going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms. I don't know if it's a boy or a girl - they don't know and they don't want to, they're doing it the old-fashioned way."

Kathie first announced that she was due to become a grandmother back in September 2021 and explained that she had started to hope for the best for her children while she herself was pregnant because she "never thought" she would be able to have children.

She said: "You start to pray for God's best for your children, even while they're being woven in your womb. I never thought I'd have children because I had married late to Frank, and he didn't want more children. And so I was just blessed to have two beautiful ones."