Wendy Williams wants to make a TV comeback.

The 57-year-old presenter - who fronted 'The Wendy Williams Show' for over a decade until 2021 but is now in an ongoing battle with Wells Fargo who have frozen her assets and claimed she's "incapacitated" -reportedly ready to make her comeback to television after her self-titled talk show was cancelled due to her ill health.

The star was reportedly spotted chatting about the situation over dinner with financial expert and TV personality Baruch Shemtov at Fresco by Scotto.

A source told PageSix: " 'She’s ready to get back to work. When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form."

Meanwhile, the talk-show host - who has been dealing with complications from Graves’ disease over recent months - said: "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair."

Back in February, LaShawn Thomas - Wendy's lawyer - insisted she's feeling "fine" and "is of sound mind" amid her feud with Wells Fargo.

He said: "Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being."

LaShawn subsequently explained why Wendy is locked in a legal battle with the bank.

The lawyer said: "Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honour her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy's behalf.