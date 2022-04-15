Michelle Williams "hopes" to release new music this year.

The 42-year-old pop star - who shot to fame alongside Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé as part of girl group Destiny's Child - revealed that she has been having "real conversations" about making new music.

She said: "I would love to [make new music]. I caught myself actually having real conversations with a particular company about it. We talked about it, we talked about it. I hope by later this year, I give something musical. Possibly."

Meanwhile, Michelle is starring alongside Tina Knowles - the mother of 'Single Ladies' superstar and her former bandmate Beyoncé - in upcoming Lifetime movie 'Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story' and gushed about how "awesome" it was that Beyoncé's mother is now playing her mother after she helped guide them to fame back in the 1990s.

She added: "It was so awesome because just before we did a scene Miss Tina ran over to fix my hair - and then they're like 'Action!' But now, for her to do this is amazing because she has been working so hard behind the scenes with us for such a long time and now for her to get out there and live her life is actually really beautiful."

In the made-for-TV movie, Michelle stars as a single lawyer who enters into a relationship with a man named Xavier - played by Antonio Cupo - which quickly turns into a dangerous obsession and Michelle revealed that she is hoping to stage a reunion with her 'Bootylicious' hitmakers to watch the film together.

She told ETOnline: "[Beyoncé and Kelly] have not seen the movie yet but I'm planning hopefully for us to watch it together. We are planning a reunion for dinner and already looking at menus!"