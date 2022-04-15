Kim Kardashian loved her "low-key" Staten Island dates with Pete Davidson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been dating the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian for some time now, with the pair closer than ever after going public with their blossoming romance.

Speaking about their recent dates, she said: "Staten Island is an amazing place. We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out. We take ferry rides everywhere. It's always been super low-key.

"That is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us."

Kim also called Pete the "most genuine person" as she praised him for being "the nicest".

Describing Pete as a "genuine" guy, she added on Live! With Kelly and Ryan: "I really didn't know much about him before. I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that. And had conversations with him. And he always seems super nice. But I just, I did not know much about him. Getting to know him, he is really, truly the nicest human being."

Kim and Pete went public with their relationship fairly recently, and he has been spotted spending time with her kids and the family as the couple's romance gets even more serious.

Before Pete, Kim was with Kanye West for several years and the couple share four children together - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - whilst Pete's past romances include the likes of Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

He has also dated 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber and actress Margaret Qualley.