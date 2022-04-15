Sources close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have denied rumours they have split.

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, and insiders have now confirmed to TMZ that the cheating and splitting up rumours that have been surfacing on the internet are completely false.

Other sources had claimed that the rapper and Rihanna had decided to go their separate ways after infidelity claims, but the insider has revealed to the US-based website that the couple are "fine" and the rumours are completely false.

The pair keep their relationship fairly private, despite the fact they're both international stars, but A$AP had previously opened up about how Rihanna was The One for him in a gushing interview.

When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'The One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's 'The One.'"

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2021, but Rihanna insisted it was never meant to be that way, as she admits they nearly didn't even go together at all.

Speaking about that moment, she said: "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared. We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realise we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s***!'"

Rihanna shocked the world in January when she stepped out with a huge baby bump for a photoshoot in New York.