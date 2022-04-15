Olivia Munn's hair is "falling out in clumps postpartum".

The actress welcomed her son Malcolm, now four months, last year with her husband John Mulaney, and she has opened up about her postpartum struggle with her hair loss.

Speaking about her battle with her locks, she explained in the comment section as one fan begged her for her hair: "Ummm, it's falling out in clumps postpartum. I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition."

Back in January, Olivia previously revealed she was struggling with breastfeeding.

Getting candid with her fans, she said: "Breastfeeding is so hard, especially if you have low supply. 8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.(sic)"

She has been honest about her "horrible" anxiety as she also grappled with her new "wonky" hips after welcoming her son.

In a post online, she explained: "My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being. My post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible). I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today. Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself. Hope I can keep it up [crossed fingers emoji](sic)."

The pair confirmed their happy news when John made a surprise announcement on a TV talk show.

When speaking about the past year, he said: "I packed a lot into this ... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler] ... Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together.

"I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really - we're both really, really happy. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"