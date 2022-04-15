Giovanna Fletcher was given breastfeeding advice by Emma Willis.

The mum-of-three has sons - Buzz, eight, six-year-old Buddy and Max, three, with her husband, McFly star Tom Fletcher - and she also hosts a hugely popular podcast about being a mother.

The author, 37, has now revealed the podcast actually stemmed from her feeling very unhappy, as she opened up about Emma - the wife of Tom's friend and McBusted bandmate Matt Willis - for helping her through.

She said: "The whole Happy Mum podcast actually stemmed from me being really unhappy. I was really struggling with breastfeeding, and I can just remember Emma Willis saying to me, 'You know, you don’t have to do this. You’ve got to remember that the most important thing is your mental health. Happy mum, happy baby'. And that little phrase stuck with me."

Giovanna has had many guests on her podcast over the years, and she has pointed out two particular celebrities that she enjoyed chatting to, as she said: "Davina McCall was so wise. And when Amanda Holden came on to talk about losing her son Theo, who was stillborn when she was seven months pregnant, that was just the most humbling experience."

Giovanna also famously had the Duchess of Cambridge on her podcast, and she "couldn't believe" it had actually happened.

Speaking to The Mirror about the royal guest of honour, she said: "I couldn’t actually believe she said yes. We ended up talking for an hour and a half and it just reinforced exactly what I knew the podcast is about. And that’s the fact that it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do; so much of motherhood is a universal thing."