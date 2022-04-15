Rihanna's designer has slammed the A$AP Rocky cheating rumours as "vile".

Shoe designer Amina Muaddi was caught in the middle of the rumours that Rihanna and A$AP had split after he allegedly 'cheated' on the pop star with the designer and she has spoken out for the first time after the rumours circulated.

Whilst sources close to Rihanna and A$AP - who are expecting their first child together - have denied the rumours, no one alleged to be involved has spoken out until now.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Amina wrote: "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated time's in one's life."

She spoke of her "respect and affection" for both Rihanna and A$AP, who she has worked with before.

Amina added: "Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend."