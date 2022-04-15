Meghan Markle has made her first appearance in Europe for two years.

The former 'Suits' actress and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals over two years ago now and have moved to California permanently to live their lives away from the UK.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK a handful of times, including for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral - but not for the recent memorial at Westminster Abbey, London. His absence was reportedly due to security concerns.

However, now alongside his wife Meghan, they have arrived in Netherlands for the upcoming Invictus Games.

Before they headed to the Netherlands, Harry and Meghan flew to the UK to visit Queen Elizabeth.

Their spokesperson confirmed they visited the Queen before their time in the Netherlands and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday to be with Harry's grandmother, whilst it is also believed they saw Prince Charles too.

Meghan and Harry took part in a bombshell interview with Oprah a year ago, where they claimed that a member of the royal family shared their "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.

In the chat, she said, as she refused to divulge who had said it: "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him. That would be very damaging to them. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

Harry then added: "That conversation, I am never going to share ... But it was right at the beginning.What will the kids look like? That was at the beginning when she wasn't going to get security, when my family suggested that she might continue acting [because there wasn't going to be money for her]."