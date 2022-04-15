Miley Cyrus wants the best for her parents after they decided to split up.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus - who have children Noah, 22, Braison, 27, Miley, 29, Trace, 33, and Brandi, 34, together -confirmed recently that they are divorcing after over three decades of marriage.

Now sources close to the singer claim Miley is pleased for them as a separation has been on the cards for a while, with the insider adding: "Miley and her siblings have been expecting this for over a year now, as their parents have not been living together for several years and they have not been happy together for as long as anyone can remember. This is a relief to everyone, Miley included. When Miley shot to fame, Tish and Billy’s marriage was always more of a business relationship than an actual marriage. The romance and passion were gone long ago, and they seemingly stayed together for the sake of their children. But they do not need to raise any of them anymore."

The insider also claimed Miley really understands after her own divorce to Liam Hemsworth.

They added to HollywoodLife: "Miley, more than any of her siblings, knows what it is like to be stuck in a marriage where neither of you is happy. She knows what it is like to love someone with all your heart, but no longer be in love with them."

Billy Ray and Tish confirmed their split in a joint statement.

They said: "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."