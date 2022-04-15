Courteney Cox embarrasses her daughter with her Instagram posts.

The 'Friends' star - who has Coco, 17, with her ex-husband David Arquette - has revealed her teenage daughter gets "really embarrassed" by the stuff she shares on social media, and was especially "mortified" by a particular TikTok post.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: "Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram. Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over.' Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified. And actually, when I look back, I'm kind of mortified."

Meanwhile, Courteney previously confessed she felt "forgotten" by Hollywood after 'Cougar Town' was released.

Speaking about the time after her hit show, she said: "I would say the years after ‘Cougar Town,’ trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time. I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on business side of things. And I think … out of sight, out of mind. And yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault, but I think also once I wasn’t driven, I think they probably forgot about me for a while."

Courteney credits her appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s 'Dancing in the Dark' music video as sparking her career.

She said: "The Bruce Springsteen video was the thing for sure. I was on screen for 24 seconds, but who doesn’t love Bruce Springsteen, and who doesn’t love that song, ‘Dancing in the Dark’? I just went onstage, and people really wanted to know, ‘What’s Bruce really like?’ And I was like ‘okay, I’ll tell you.’ He’s just a great guy, but that was like a lead-in to getting in the door."