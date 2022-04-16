Jesy Nelson and Harry James have split up again.

The former Little Mix singer first started dating Harry in 2017 before they split a year later and although they rekindled their romance last August, the pair have broken up for a second time and unfollowed each other on social media.

Harry edited the video for Jesy's first solo single 'Boyz', but after it was met with controversy, Jesy reportedly decided to end their personal and professional relationships.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It may seem savage but it’s business. The bottom line is that video almost derailed her ­chances of a solo career.

"Changes had to be made and this was one of them. Because of their history it was decided a working split was needed."

Despite controversy over the video, the single was Jesy's first solo Top Five hit in the UK and it racked up 21 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Jesy, 30, and Harry enjoyed a romantic trip to Antigua together last year, after rekindling their romance.

A source said at the time: "Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and have been spending a lot more time together recently.

"Antigua was a great way to reconnect with the privacy of no one knowing who they were.

"Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she's really in the best place. She can't wait for what the rest of the year will bring.

"He is helping her with her career but also there for her privately. They have both matured a lot since they were last together and have grown very close."