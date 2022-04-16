Amy Schumer used to be scared by the thought of becoming famous.

The 40-year-old movie star has confessed that fame lost its appeal for her after she witnessed the struggles of celebrities like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

Speaking about the pressures of fame, Amy said: “I was part of the generation that witnessed Britney Spears and Paris Hilton just get devoured in this really savage, cruel way. So the idea of becoming a famous person was not appealing at all, and was really scary."

The Hollywood star made a conscious effort to take her image in a very different direction.

She shared: “I think in order to feel like I had some control over it was to just go really hard the other way. I’m not going to try to always try to look - not that I’m famous for my looks - but I’m going to still wear sweatpants all day, and just do what I normally do. I’m just trying to pretend it’s not there.”

Amy also struggled with the idea of "curating" her identity at the start of her career.

On NPR’s ‘Bullseye’ podcast, she revealed: “I wasn’t really aware of the bigger picture of curating my identity as a famous person at the time.

"But I was aware of the huge disparity between who I am in real life and who I was onstage."

Amy believes she eventually "morphed into a character" in a bid to find her own space in the entertainment industry.

The 'Trainwreck' star explained: “I think when anyone starts you’re just doing an impersonation of what you think a comic is. But it was definitely a character. It morphed into a character."