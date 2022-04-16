Josh Brolin lost out on the role of Batman to Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actor revealed he had initially been in discussions to play the Caped Crusader for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker ultimately chose Affleck for the role in 2016’s 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Josh explained: "That was interesting to me. That was [Snyder's] decision — that wasn’t my decision. That was his decision.

"It would have been the older, more raspy, for lack of a better word. Honestly, that would have been a fun deal, and maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80.”

And Josh revealed he was attracted to the role because he wanted to take a risk.

He said: "Something that is set up to not work at all, or to work flyingly — I like those odds. I like playing with those odds. I’m like, ‘Am I the guy who’s gonna make it all fail?'”

After Affleck, 49, was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), he went on to play the comic-book character in four movies; 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Suicide Squad' in 2016, 'Justice League' in 2017 and 'The Flash', which is set for release in 2023.

However, despite signing on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in solo movie 'The Batman', he later dropped out, with Matt Reeves taking over directing duties and casting Robert Pattinson in the titular role.