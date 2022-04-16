Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen have split up.

The 43-year-old actress and the 55-year-old comedian had been dating for eight years and lived together in Los Angeles but Natasha has revealed that the pair have now ended their relationship.

Speaking about living in LA, Natasha told The Hollywood Reporter: "I had been there living with Fred and during COVID. I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps - I’m like Burt Lancaster in 'The Swimmer'. So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles. So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal."

Prior to her relationship with Fred, Natasha was linked to Edward Furlong, 44, and Adam Goldberg, 51.

And Fred was married to Elisabeth Moss, 39, from 2009 to 2011 and Sally Timms, 62, between 1998 and 2004.

Meanwhile, Natasha also revealed that she used to arrange her dates when she was younger, according to the timetable of the Film Forum in Greenwich Village in New York.

She said: "Back when I used to drink, I would go to bars with the calendar sheet, walk up to guys and try to pencil them in based on a showing. I would write down their name and say, ‘Double Indemnity Tuesday, I’ll see ya there? You like Stanwyck, right?’ Of course, that was before cellphones."