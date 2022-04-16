Kristen Stewart never thought a ‘Twilight’ sequel would get made.

The 32-year-old actress shot to global stardom as Bella Swan in the money-spinning film franchise, but she admits she never expected the first film to take off in the way that it did.

She said on the 'Jess Cagle Podcast’: “I always want to remind people that [the first ‘Twilight’ movie was technically an indie] without diminishing it, or being like ‘it was nothing!’

“We just did not know. And it was kind of like an oddball, slightly marginal teen movie. I didn’t think everyone was going to take to that. I didn’t think we were going to make a sequel.”

Despite the success of the 'Twilight' films, Kristen still loves appearing in "smaller" projects.

She explained: "After all the ‘Twilight’ stuff - I’d already been doing sort of sideways, smaller, Sundance-y movies for a long time, and that’s definitely where I love to be. I kept doing that in between and after.

"So it seems like a choice to find some distance [from ‘Twilight’] or some newness. But ‘Twilight’ was the movie that was just out of completely nowhere, I couldn’t believe that. I think I got very lucky."

Kristen previously admitted that the 'Twilight' franchise feels "incredibly far away".

The actress starred in the movies between 2009 and 2012, and Kristen recently discovered that the films are now available on Netflix.

She said: "I saw that it's on Netflix, and I was like, 'Oh, it's on Netflix,' like it was on there while I was looking through.

"Dude, it's weird because it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me and my time in this film. I don't know, like, on one hand you're like, 'Oh, I'm old, my God, I did this five minutes ago, now it's like ten-year anniversary.' I'm like, wow, I have to go to my high school anniversary already."