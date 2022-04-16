Tom Parker's wife has thanked fans for helping her through the "most difficult time" following his death.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away last month aged just 33 after battling a brain tumour and his widow Kelsey - with whom he had daughter Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, 18 months - has praised fans for their support.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all of your love and support. It truly is getting us as a family, through the most difficult time."

Meanwhile, Kelsey has revealed that Tom will be remembered at a "private celebration of life" next week as she announced plans for a church service for loved ones on April 20 in Petts Wood, south east London.

She shared on Instagram: "Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20 April.

"We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood at 10am."

Although it will be a private service, there will be screens outside for anyone wishing to pay their respects, while Kelsey has asked for people to line the streets as the funeral procession takes place.

She added: "It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

"You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens. Love Kelsey."

Tom first announced he had been diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma back in October 2020.