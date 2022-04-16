Duchess Meghan will hold a "secret reading" of her children's book 'The Bench' at the Invictus Games.

The 40-year-old royal and her husband Prince Harry are currently in the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games and Meghan is set to hold a reading of her debut book for children at the British Embassy tent before she returns to California.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It is expected she will read 'The Bench'."

Meghan and Harry travelled to Europe without their children, Archie, two, and ten-month-old Lilibet, and Meghan is expected to travel back to California early next week.

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, and Meghan have been given "VVIP status” by Dutch police for their visit to the Netherlands.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the royal couple will be joined by a private security team and have been told there is “no credible threat” to their safety during their visit to The Hague for Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

A source claimed that there will be a “high-level multi-agency protection programme” in place for the whole trip.

They've even gone as far as to put “detailed extraction processes” on stand-by, should there be a “personal or larger scale terror attack”.

And it's claimed the couple underwent “hostile environment” training with the security team.

The source said: “Harry and Meghan have received absolute top assurances that there is no credible threat to their safety.

“This is the view of the Dutch authorities and other agencies across the continent.

“In any case, as they are attending a high profile event in the Netherlands both the Duke and Duchess have been classed as VVIPs for the duration of their stay and overall responsibility for their safety at all times while in the Netherlands will be with the Dutch authorities.”