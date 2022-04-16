KJ Apa and Isabel May have been cast in DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ movie.

The 'Riverdale' actor and the '1883' actress will co-star in the upcoming HBO Max film, which is being written and directed by Adam Sztykiel.

KJ and Isabel will star as alien siblings Zan and Jayna, who were first introduced to the DC Universe in Hanna-Barbera’s 1970s 'The All-New Super Friends Hour', which saw them team up with Superman, Batman, Robin, Wonder Woman and Aquaman to fight for justice.

Zan's superpower is turning into water while Jayne can transform into animals and they are known for their catchphrase "Wonder Twin power, activate!"

The characters became the butt of jokes but DC has attempted to make them more trendy by including them in episodes of 'Teen Titans Go!', 'Smallville' and 'The Flash'.

A plot for the project is yet to be revealed but Adam has a long history with Warner Bros. after collaborating on the movies 'Due Date', 'Spy Guys' and 'We're the Millers'.

Adam has also been working on the movie 'Black Adam', which is slated for release this summer, and its star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has told fans that they can expect a "unique" film.

He wrote on Instagram: "Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support - I think we’re making a movie and creating a universe that’s definitive, unique, bad a** and cool. (sic)"