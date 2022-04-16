Rihanna has reunited with A$AP Rocky amid "split"' rumours.

The 34-year-old pop star - who has been dating the rapper since 2020 and is currently expecting her first child with him - was reportedly spotted meeting her beau and his family at an airport in Barbados on Friday (15.04.22), just hours after rumours that allegedly "cheated" on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, sources close to the 'Umbrella' hitmaker have repeatedly denied the claims - which began to surface on Twitter and other social media platforms - and Amina herself came out to thwart the rumours with a lengthy statement posted onto Instagram.

She wrote: "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and

celebrated time's in one's life"

The shoe designer went on to "respect and affection" for both Rihanna and A$AP, who she has worked with before.

Amina added: "Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best

dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a

beautiful Easter weekend."(sic)