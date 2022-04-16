Jessie Buckley once performed for Queen Elizabeth II.

Musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber learned that the Queen's favourite song is satirical Cole Porter number 'Miss Otis Regrets' and arranged for the star to perform it for the monarch, 95, at a private event to mark her Diamond Jubilee back in 2012.

He told the Daily Mail: "I was involved in organising the entertainment for the Queen's last Jubilee and we had a private evening. I got Jessie to come and do the song 'Miss Otis Regrets', as that is a favourite; and some Rodgers and Hammerstein numbers which I had been told Her Majesty liked."

The legendary composer went on to explain that Jessie - who recently won an Olivier award for her role as Sally Bowles in the critically acclaimed West End revival of 'Cabaret' - was unfazed by singing "two feet away" from the Queen and described her performance as "wonderful."

He said: "Jessie was singing about two feet away from the Queen. Any performer would have been intimidated, but not a bit of it. She was wonderful"

The 32-year-old actress - who recently won an Olivier award for her role as Sally Bowles in the critically acclaimed West End revival of 'Cabaret' - was discovered by Lord Webber as an 18-year-old when she auditioned for his BBC talent show 'I'd Do Anything' back in 2008, which sought to find an actress to play Nancy in his West End revival of Oliver!

Despite being a favourite to win the series, Jessie eventually came runner up to Jodie Prenger on the show and the composer went on to claim that losing out on the role was the "best possible" outcome for the Oscar-nominated star.

He said: "I got to know her pretty well after the TV show. I think, in a way, her not winning it was the best possible thing that could have happened."