Jessica Simpson "always celebrates" her body size.

The 41-year-old pop star - who has been open about her fluctuating weight in the past - admitted that while it is difficult to not notice "flaws", society is now "changing" when it comes to views on body image

She said: "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated. Because I've been every size. I understand the mentality of all women, and I understand loving where you're at or wanting more, or wanting something better. I understand that. I always celebrate my body."

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker - who has Maxwell, nine, Ace, eight, and Birdie, three, with her husband Eric Johnson - went on to describe women's bodies as "phenomenal" and that while she has always "been happy" with her size, she was "afraid" of putting on a bikini post-pregnancy.

She told PEOPLE: "The fact that it made children is unreal, ... but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do. I've always been happy at every size. I've definitely embraced myself. And I think that people get that with me, and they know that I'm being open and that I'm being honest about my life.

I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch. to be able to put on a bikini ... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that."