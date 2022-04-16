Jessica Simpson 'always celebrates' her body size

© BANG Media International

Tags

Jessica Simpson "always celebrates" her body size.

The 41-year-old pop star - who has been open about her fluctuating weight in the past - admitted that while it is difficult to not notice "flaws", society is now "changing" when it comes to views on body image

She said: "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated. Because I've been every size. I understand the mentality of all women, and I understand loving where you're at or wanting more, or wanting something better. I understand that. I always celebrate my body."

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker - who has Maxwell, nine, Ace, eight, and Birdie, three, with her husband Eric Johnson - went on to describe women's bodies as "phenomenal" and that while she has always "been happy" with her size, she was "afraid" of putting on a bikini post-pregnancy.

She told PEOPLE: "The fact that it made children is unreal, ... but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do. I've always been happy at every size. I've definitely embraced myself. And I think that people get that with me, and they know that I'm being open and that I'm being honest about my life.

I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch. to be able to put on a bikini ... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend