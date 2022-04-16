'Phil of the Future' star Raviv Ullman is now an opera director.

The 36-year-old former teen star - who shot to fame in the title role of the sci fi sitcom back in the early 2000s when he was known by his stage name of Ricky Ullman - has now switched careers and is now heading up a group of "young, hip opera makers" instead.

He said: "About a year ago, I worked as a director and an actor in an operatic web series. I don't sing opera, but I was acting in it. Since then, I've gotten pulled into this group of people that are all young, cool, hip, opera makers. I didn't know anything about the world beforehand but now I'm totally in love with it. I'm about to be an associate director on another opera coming up soon and I have a short film that is going up to festivals. If a year and a half ago, you even told me that I was directing opera in San Francisco, I would have laughed."

The former Disney Channel star went on to reveal that while he has no idea what is coming next in terms of his career, he is now engaged to animator Julia Pott - whom he met on a dating app - and joked that it "probably helped" their relationship that she didn't watch his famous sitcom.

He told EOnline: "Who knows what's coming next? I'm engaged. So that's a wild new thing in the past year and a half or so. Adventures abound! We met, like every good millennial, on an app. Julia [Pott] is an insanely talented animator. I'm just smitten. She didn't watch 'Phil of the Future', which probably helps!"

Despite his career change, Raviv admitted that he would "never say no" to a revival of 'Phil of the Future', in which he played a teenager from 2107 who gets stranded with a present-day family.

He said: "I'll never say no. We had such a good time. I'm not going to be the one to turn that down, but I haven't heard any rumblings."