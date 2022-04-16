Lizzo is feeling "terrified" about hosting 'Saturday Night Live.'

The 33-year-old pop star is set to take on the coveted guest role of fronting the sketch comedy show on Saturday (16.04.22) but is most nervous about "laughing" during her slot because she is such a "smiley b****."

She said: "Um, it's actually terrifying. I think they came to me and, no, I, I don't wanna say I don't want it cause if I didn't want it, I wouldn't do it. You know what I'm most nervous of is laughing. I gotta do at least one sketch where I'm in character. I'm such a smiley, laughy b****. Like, I don't know if I'm gonna be able to take anybody serious. Like ['SNL' regular] Kate McKinnon looking at me like, how can you keep a straight face?!"

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker - who has previously acted on the show but has never hosted it before - went on to heap praise on the writers of the weekly comedy show, noting that they put "so much work in" and write sketches which often go unseen.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up', she added: "I'm gonna tell you something. I have so much respect for the people at SNL cause these mother f****** work hard. It's a lot of work they put in. I mean, they write so many sketches every single week, sketches that you never even see. But I feel like I'm in good hands too. 'Cause they're all very funny people I'm like ‘make me funny.'"