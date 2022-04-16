Jerry Seinfeld has paid tribute to Liz Sheridan.

The 67-year-old comedian starred as a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' and took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Liz Sheridan, who played his overprotective mother Helen on the show after she died from natural causes on Friday (15.04.22) at the age of 93.

He wrote: "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

Jason Alexander - who starred as Seinfeld's best friend and sidekick George Costanza on the long-running sitcom - also paid his respects upon hearing the news.

He tweeted: "Oh my Lord, just learning of the passing of Liz Sheridan. She was as gracious and graceful a person and actress as you’ll ever meet. Fascinating life. Wonderful lady. Rest well."

Liz - who was married to Dale Wales from 1985 until his death in 2003 and has daughter Stephanie with him- was also known for her role as nosy neighbour Mrs. Ochmonek, on sitcom 'ALF' - passed away just five days after her 93rd birthday and died "peacefully in her sleep", according to her publicist Amanda Hendon.

She said in a statement: "Liz died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2:30am Friday. Elizabeth Ann Sheridan aka Liz Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 15th, 2022 just five days after her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law."