Kris Jenner thinks that Kim Kardashian is an "amazing mom."

The 66-year-old matriarch - who is mother to reality stars Kim, 41, Kourtney 42, Khloe, 37, and Rob, 35, from her first marriage to Rob Kardashian as well as Kendall, 26 and Kylie 24, with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner - admitted that her famous family have just "tried to be there" for Kim following her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

She said: "When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it’s really important for us to understand they’re not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation. So we try to be there for her and pay attention to what’s going on."

The 'Kardashians' star went on to explain that she and her brood spend " a lot of time together" and that Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with the 'Donda' rapper - is aware that she has the "support" of her family as she continues to co-parent with Kanye and enjoys her new relationship with 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson.

Kris told Stellar magazine: "We all spend a lot of our time together. I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right? I think she’s just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well. She’s an amazing mom."

The reality star - who shot to fame alongside the clan when they began starring in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' back in 2007 - has returned to screens with her family in new series 'The Kardashians' and teased that the new show tries to be as "transparent" as possible when it comes to exploring aspects of their personal lives.

She said: "It’s very fresh and new to us. We haven’t been filming all that long. As with all the relationships in my family, we try to be as transparent as we can."