Konami has insisted it is taking criticism of ‘eFootball’ “very seriously” ahead of the game’s first major update.

Version 1.0.0 will release on April 14 and will aim to tackle several issues within the football simulation game which fans have complained about since the title’s launch back in September 2021. The new update will bring new features, balance updates, bug fixes, and more.

Speaking to VGC ahead of the release of the update, Konami acknowledged that the game’s “incompletion” was “one of the multiple factors” for the game’s shaky launch and insisted they have been taking fan feedback “very seriously” in order to improve the experience.

Konami said: “The incompletion of the game came as a result of multiple factors including the transition to a new football game engine, the support of next generation consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the change of play style to free to play and furthermore, we tried to deliver new eFootball 2022 for players as soon as possible.

“Resultantly, the game received harsh feedback about the quality. Since eFootball’s launch back in September, however, we have prioritised improvements and corrections based on the feedback and opinions we received.”

Konami continued to say that they are taking the opinions of players “very seriously” and “will continue to work on the game’s improvement and as always, the player’s valued feedback is much appreciated.”