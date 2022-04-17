M62 motorway has become one of the most high-tech roads in the UK.

The 172km long dual carriage way in Northern England, which connects Liverpool and Manchester with Leeds and Hull, released its new radar technology on Wednesday (13.04.22).

According to highway bosses, the smart motorway can detect stuck drivers within 20 seconds of an accident or breakdown which is 21 times faster than the previous average of seven minutes.

The ‘Stopped Vehicle Detection’ units went live between junction 10, at the Croft interchange and junction 12, at the Eccles interchange.

Radar units installed at the side of the road will be able to detect car trouble straight away, alerting a control room operator instantly to cordon off the vehicle.

This move comes in a bid to tackle the safety of the highway, after it was recently discovered by highway patrol officers that there were a number of signal and sign glitches which were left broken for weeks on end particularly in a section where there is no hard shoulder.

The new technology will be used alongside existing signage, sensors and CCTV to monitor the traffic, detect congestion and improve the overall safety of the roads.

Duncan Smith, National Highways executive director for operations, told the Manchester Evening that woks to roll out the first of its kind technology nationwide are due to be completed by September, calling it “‘the most technologically advanced road system in the world”.

He added: “What stopped vehicle detection does for us is shortens the time for us to be aware of an incident.”