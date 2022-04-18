Prince Harry will "never rest" until he "makes the world a better place" for his children.

The 37-year-old royal has Archie, two and 10-month-old Lilibet with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and has vowed to do everything he can to ensure that their children will grow up "in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world".

Speaking with the Netherlands' Kindercorrespondent reporters during the Invictus Games in the Netherlands over the weekend, Harry said: "It's not going to be easy but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent at least tried to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now.

"I don't think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we're going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future."

Harry, who quit as a senior member of the royal family two years ago and moved to California with Meghan, previously spoke about how he wanted to "break the cycle of pain and suffering" of his own upbringing with Archie and Lili.

He said: "I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on.

"It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say 'you know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you'."

Although Harry has had a difficult relationship with his family since he and Meghan took part in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they blasted many members of the royal family, they recently enjoyed a brief visit with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at Windsor Castle.