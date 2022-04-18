Rihanna and ASAP Rocky enjoyed a romantic meal together in Barbados over the weekend.

The pregnant 34-year-old singer was all smiles as she showed off her baby bump in a racy cut-out dress while on a date with rapper Rocky, 33.

Rihanna and Rocky are enjoying a romantic getaway to her native Barbados together after Rihanna's Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi was forced to deny false social media claims that Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with her.

She wrote on Instagram: "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated time's in one's life. "Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend."(sic)

And, influencer Louis Pisano, who posted the original tweet claiming a split, quickly backtracked and issued an apology on Twitter.

Louis wrote: "Hi all, so I'd like to address the situation. Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.

"I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused.

"I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from (sic)."