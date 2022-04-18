Duchess Meghan shared that she was missing her children while attending the Invictus Games.

The 40-year-old star and her husband Prince Harry, 37, left their children Archie, two and 10-month-old Lilibet in California while they made a brief trip to the Netherlands for Harry's Invictus Games but Meghan admitted to other attendees that she could not wait to get back to the kids.

Meghan sat in on a private reading to a group of 12 children over the weekend and told British army veteran James Stride that it made her feel closer to her own kids.

James told The Daily Mail newspaper: "Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children. She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own."

James read from the book 'Hairy Maclary' in a tent hosted by the British Embassy and said: "Meghan told me she was familiar with the book and one that she read to her own children. She was very friendly, and the book was well known by her family."

James - who served in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers - revealed he had previously met Prince Harry in 2007 when they both served in Afghanistan.

He said: "I was a vehicle engineer and Harry came in with his vehicle. I did meet him, but I don't suppose he remembers me."

And Harry's friend Jaco Van Gass - who was part of the team of wounded soldiers who Harry trekked to the North Pole with - said Harry was "back with his own people" at the Invictus Games.

He said: "Invictus is his family, basically. There's so many familiar faces that he's not seen in a while, and again to all the nations, just to catch up with them again.

"He's back with his own people, he's back in an environment that he's so natural in and that he cares about.

"I think that's the most important thing - this great depth of care that he has for the games.

"He's just very down to earth, humble, and he's just true to his word, he's a very nice guy.

"It's amazing to think of his profile and who he is and how relaxed you can be around him."