Mark Hoppus is "glad to be here" after a gruelling cancer battle.

The Blink-182 rocker was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021 and went into remission in September and Mark is determined to "enjoy each and every day" following the ordeal.

Speaking to TMZ he said: "I'm just getting back out into it."

Mark also revealed he couldn't wait to get back to playing music as he recovered from cancer.

He said: "I most wanted to get back out into the studio and get back to playing music, and get off of my couch."

When asked what advice he has for friends and fans, he said: "Enjoy each and every day."

Mark, 50, took to Instagram in September to share that he was cancer free.

He wrote: "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free! Thank you, God and universe and friends and family, and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

However, the rocker has admitted that he did not mean to publicly announce his cancer battle but “brain fog” from his treatments caused him to slip up and share it with all of his Instagram followers and not just his close friends.

He recalled: "Throughout the day as I'm getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dropped into my body, other people are reaching out and they're like, 'Dude, what's going on?’

“Chemo is like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can't sleep or get comfortable. I felt so s*****. And the brain fog is so bad.

“Maybe part of me subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn't do it on purpose. But I don't know. It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest with people."